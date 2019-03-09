FRIDAY, MARCH 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL FINAL AT EAST MOLINE UNITED

BELLEVILLE WEST 95. DANVILLE 83: E.J. Liddell, last season’s Mr. Basketball in Illinois, led West with 25 points, while Lawrence Brazil III added 22 points and Will Shumpert provided a big lift with 21 points as the Maroons defeated hot-shooting Danville on Friday night in the sectional final at East Moline United’s Panther Den.

West was able to answer each Viking run with one of its own as the Maroons advanced to its second straight Elite Eight and ninth all-time sectional title.

Sean Houpt led Danville with 23 points, while Robert Stroud had 21 points. The Vikings had 12 three-pointers in the game to keep them close.

West goes to 31-4 and will play in the Illinois State University super-sectional Tuesday night at 7 p.m. against Bolingbrook, a 66-64 winner over Oswego East in the final of the Aurora East sectional. Danville was eliminated with a 30-4 record, the school’s first-ever 30 win season.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

THURSDAY RESULT

ST. LOUIS 4, LOS ANGELES 0: Jake Allen stopped all 28 Los Angeles shots for his 19th career shutout as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Kings 4-0 on Thursday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Blues broke open a scoreless game with three second period goals, the first coming early in the period from Vladimir Tarasenko, then scored late in the period on goals from Tyler Bozek and Ryan O’Reilly. Ivan Barbeshev added a third-period goal to complete the scoring.

Jonathan Quick had 28 saves for Los Angeles, who are 1-8-4 in their last 13 games.

The Blues solidified their hold on third place in the Central Division, and are now 36-25-6 for 78 points, four points behind the Winnipeg Jets for second, and three points ahead of the Dallas Stars for the last automatic playoff berth in the division.

St. Louis concludes its west coast road trip with a Saturday matinee game against the San Jose Sharks. Face-off time is set for 3 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS AT CARVER ARENA, PEORIA

Cissna Park 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 44

Chicago Providence-St. Mel 66, Concord Triopia 41

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS AT CARVER ARENA, PEORIA

Chicago Orr 83, Chicago Corliss 50

Nashville 47, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINAL AT MASCOUTAH

East St. Louis 77, Mascoutah 60

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL FINAL AT SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST

Springfield Southeast 66. Lincoln 43

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL FINAL AT EAST MOLINE UNITED

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL FINAL AT AURORA EAST

Bolingbrook 66, Oswego East 64

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

THURSDAY RESULT

