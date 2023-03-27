CHARLESTON, Ill. - Battling through a late start Sunday and two weather delays, the SIUE softball dropped a pair of Ohio Valley Conference softball contests at Eastern Illinois.

The Cougars fell in game one 1-0 and lost the nightcap 5-2.

In the opener, Kelsey Ray scattered seven hits and allowed just a pinch-hit RBI in the bottom of the seventh.

"She pitched a fantastic game," said SIUE Head Coach Ben Sorden .

The Cougars had three hits in game one off EIU's Rachel Kaufman.

In game two, Madisyn Webster scored twice for the Cougars out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

"Madisyn was finding her way on," said Sorden. " Lexi King had two hits on the day and drove in a run. Emma Neuman drove in a run."

The game was stopped twice due to the weather in the fourth inning of game two. After the second delay, EIU rallied for four runs in the fifth.

"It was difficult to play with the starting and stopping," said Sorden. "I don't want to make any excuses. We just have to be better."

SIUE, 10-18 overall and 0-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference, next heads to Champaign for a nonconference contest at Illinois. Game time Tuesday is set for 5 p.m. The Cougars then travel to Kansas City for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thusday against the Roos.

