GODFREY - Eighty-percent of the voting members have chosen to ratify the contract with the Alton School District in an Alton Education Association (AEA) membership vote.

A vote was taken Friday afternoon and the threat of the potential AEA has ended.

While the membership of AEA believed that the final board salary proposal was inadequate, they recognized that these negotiations have consumed nearly a year of their time and energy and distracted from their district duties and responsibilities. The affirmative vote should be seen as a strong desire to end this school year on a positive note and to begin the next school year under contract so that their focus can be directed toward the students and their jobs.

The Alton Education Association voted against the most recent contract offer from the Alton School District with 68 percent voting it down.

The latest offer was brought to the table after Wednesday night negotiations and would offer certified personnel in the Alton Education Association's membership $500 plus step for two years for certified, .50 an hour increase for two years for non-certified.

