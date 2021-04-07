MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 19-17: Marquette led from wire-to-wire in picking up a Prairie State Conference win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Sydney Ehrman served up two points for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had six kills, Rachel Heinz had five points, an ace, a kill and 11 assists, Ellie Jacobs had 11 points, two aces and three assists, Kristine Lauritzen had four kills and an assist, Emma Menke had two kills, Kylie Murray had four points, five kills and an assist, Grace Nicholson served up a single point, Claire Spain came up with a kill, Josey Wahl served up two points, Abby Williams had two kills, Natalie Wills had four kills and Allison Woolbridge had two points and nine assists.

Wood River stats were as follows:

Ali Sidwell - 4 kills, 2 solo blocks, 9 digs, and 16 serve receives.
Libero - Taylor Murray - 13 digs and 12 serve receives.
Reaghan Williams - 5 kills and 7 serve receives.
Amiya Hardin - 5 service points, 3 kills, and 1 block.

Marquette goes to 8-4 on the season, while the Oilers are now 6-8.

