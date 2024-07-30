EDWARDSVILLE - Eight players qualified for the 32-player main draw in the singles competition on the second day of the $25,000 Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, on Monday afternoon and evening at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Play was scheduled to start early Monday morning, but was delayed until the afternoon and early evening, due to heavy thunderstorms that passed through the St. Louis area. Nevertheless, the entire field for the singles was set.

In the second round of qualifying, in the upper half of the bracket, Ben George of Canada defeated Matthew Vu of the United States by a walkover, while Rohan Belday of the United States won over Auriel Ciocanu of Canada 6-3, 6-2. American player Ryan Fishbeck defeated St. Louis' Gus Tettamble 6-1, 6-0, while Braden Shick of the United States eliminated Nikolay Synoev 6-3, 2-0, with Synoev retiring from the match. In a match involving a pair of American players, Perry Gregg won over Tygan Goldammer 7-5, 6-3, with Sam Thompson of Australia defeating Daniel Prado-Contreras of the United States 6-3, 7-6 (7-1 in the tiebreak.) Finally, William Mroz of the United States won over fourth-seeded Jack Anthrop, also of the USA, 7-5, 6-2, and Connor Bruce of the United States defeated Aleksandr Petrovic of Canada 6-2, 6-2.

In the lower half of the bracket, starting with a match pitting two American players, Ethan Muza defeated fifth seed Jonah Braswell 7-5, 6-1, while Aadarsh Tripathi of the United States eliminated American Eric Perkowski 6-1, 6-3. In another match between two American players, Nicholas Ian Kotzen won over Jerry Roddick 6-3, 6-4, and Philip Jordan won over Chad Kissel 7-6 (7-2 in the tiebreak), 6-4, and Alex Kobelt of the United States defeated Corey Gaal of Australia 4-6, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 10-6, and Gavin Young of the United States eliminated Jefferson Nino of Colombia 6-1, 6-1. In the final two matches of the round, Martin Southcombe of Great Britain defeated Thomas Drouet of Monaco 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), and Gabrielus Guzauskas of the United States won over Rahul Dhokia of Great Britain 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

In the third and final round of the qualifying round, where the winners advanced to the main draw, top-seeded George won over Boldan 6-2, 6-3, Shick eliminated Fishback 6-4, 6-2, Thompson led in the first set 3-2 over Gregg, with the match suspended, Bruce led Mroz in the first set 4-2, Tripathi won the first set over Muza 6-3, with both matches being suspended, Kotzen won over Jordan 6-1, 2-1, with Jordan retiring, Young defeated Kobelt 6-4, 6-3, and Dhokia got past Southcombe 6-3, 6-2.

