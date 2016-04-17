http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-17-Molina-2.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Though a familiar routine, it’s still a big deal to Yadier Molina to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The St. Louis Cardinals catcher was presented with his hardware–which also included the Platinum Glove Award for being the Best Defensive Player in all of baseball, prior to Sunday’s game.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Molina with a smile afterwards. “That’s why you work so hard every time all season. It’s a great feeling.”

The two trophies were brought in on the back of a covered truck, which circled around Busch Stadium’s warning track before arriving at home plate where Molina and representatives of Rawlings awaited with Mike Matheny and John Mozeliak to present the awards. It’s the eighth consecutive honor for Molina, who admits that it gets harder each season to win the award.

“In the off-season you work hard, obviously you’re getting older,” he pointed out. “The hard work is hard for your body, but in the off-season you just try to be in shape. That’s the hard part.”

As for how much he is motivated to win a Gold Glove each season or if his reputation now helps or hurts him the vote, Molina had essentially the same answer.

“I don’t think of that,” he said. “I just try to do my job, whatever happens, happens.”

Molina was a little more expansive on the upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to tomorrow night’s game–it’s going to be a good one,” he said when asked about facing former teammate John Lackey on Monday. “We’re going to treat everybody the same. Today was a good win by us to beat the Reds and tomorrow we’re going to prepare to beat the Cubs.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI