Megan WollEDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Megan Woll has been a key part of the girls volleyball team in recent years.

Woll, a senior, recently passed Julie Honnegger to become the program's all-time digs leader, an achievement she termed “awesome; it feels good to be No. 1,” Woll said following Thursday's home win over Granite City.

Woll has played the game since age three. “My mom's always coached it, so I've been around it,” Woll said.

Being a part of the EHS volleyball team is something very special to Woll. “I love this team,” Woll said. “We have a bunch of individually talented girls and we all connect really well. We all have good chemistry and we all connect really well.”

As far as the remainder of the season goes, “we hope to get better and make it to state,” Woll said, “and win the (Southwestern) conference again.”

