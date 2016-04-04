EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Winter Percussion Ensemble captured a gold medal at the Mid Continent Color Guard Association Championships on Saturday, April 2.

The unit, under the Direction of Marvin Battle, Carmen Knight, Dean Anderson and Rob Elston have had a great season, Battle said. Battle is the Fine Arts Department Chair at Edwardsville High School, plus director of bands and percussion coordinator.

The unit went undefeated in MCCGA this year and culminated its success with its second championship in three years (last year the ensemble was a silver medalist).

The Ensemble has consistently been at the top of the rankings in MCCGA for the last seven years. With one week left in their season, they are now gearing up for the Winter Guard International (WGI) competition, where they hope to improve on their performance from last year, Battle said.

In 2014, the ensemble was ranked third in the nation for Scholastic A; in 2015 they were ranked ninth; and this year is yet to be determined.

“It has been a great season and the directors are extremely thankful for the support from the parents, chaperons, and district,” Battle said. “Also, special thanks to the Pat and Denny Merod, who still bake chocolate cookies for the students for every trip even though they don't have a student in the ensemble.”

Battle said this year’s show is entitled “Imagine,” based on childhood dreams.

“It is a reminder of how life as a child, can be carefree and full of life; a wonder to be experienced and remembered,” Battle said.

