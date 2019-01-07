Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleading squads both shined at the 35th Annual Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association, ICCA, State Championships on Jan. 5-6, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois.

The EHS varsity cheerleaders placed first in the state in the Large Varsity Division, while junior varsity placed second in the state in the Medium Junior Varsity Division.

Both teams will perform their award-winning routines one more time locally this season. The junior varsity will perform at the Southwestern Conference competition at Alton High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. The varsity will compete at the Illinois High School Association Sectionals which will be hosted at Edwardsville High School on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

