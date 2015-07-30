For anyone who hasn’t ever watched a several ton air conditioning unit being lifted on to a school building, it is quite a sight.

Using a Budrovich Crane, a St. Louis-based construction business, a hefty air conditioning unit was lifted and placed on top of Edwardsville High School, replacing out-of-date equipment.

“The high school is almost 20 years old, so some things are having to be replaced,” Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said.

Budrovich has a motto of superior service with commitment to safety and it showed on the job at EHS on Wednesday.

Cramsey said the high school facility remains in good condition and there were no other renovations to speak of over the summer. He praised the work of Steve Morrison, grounds and maintenance supervisor at EHS, and staff, for their work in keeping the school in such good condition.

