EDWARDSVILLE - Under the leadership of Edwardsville High School’s head basketball coach Mike Waldo, young athletes from the area had the opportunity to learn from the best in the sport this week at the EHS Tiger Basketball Camp in the high school gymnasium.

The camp, led by the legendary basketball coach, allowed boys from the third grade up to eighth grade sharpen their basketball skills.

“We have a really good staff. They’re really good with kids and they love to work with them,” Waldo said. “It’s just fun to teach basketball.”

In order to get all of the necessary skills discussed and practiced fully, the camp was separated into two four day-long segments. The first part of camp, which was held through June 20 to 23, emphasized shooting techniques and improving the players’ skills. The second part of camp was a crash course on offensive and defensive team play and will be held from June 27 to the 30th.

“I think the kids are trying hard to learn basketball. They’re giving a good effort,” Waldo said.

