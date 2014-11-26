Edwardsville High School girls swim team placed 13th at the Illinois High School Association Swimming Meet at Evanston.

First-year head coach Christian Rhoten said the team accumulated multiple medals and he thought it was a good place to begin for his team.

“Overall, I thought it went really well,” he said. “Some of the races surprised me. It was our most medals in history. We have never scored as a team.”

Bailey Grinter led the Lady Tigers in the meet with three medals, placing ninth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.15, ninth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.85 seconds and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay.

Kate May also collected two medals, with places in the 100 butterfly and 200 free relay. May was sixth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.09.

Others collecting medals were Jane Russo and Sahar Rabiei with May and Grinter in the 200 free relay with an eighth-place time of 1:37.14.

Loyola Academy won the team state championship with 148 points. Rosary was runner-up with 118 points; St. Charles North was third with 61 points. Edwardsville scored 27 points.

Rhoten said the IHSA state swim meet is one of the tops for high school in the country.

“It was a pretty overwhelming atmosphere,” Rhoten said.

The coach did add after the state experience, “We are already looking forward to next year.”

Rhoten said the Lady Tigers are beginning to get a name statewide for swimming excellence.

“We want to make a good name for ourselves,” he said. “I think we are the only team South of I-80 to score as high as we did. It was a good experience for us moving forward.”

