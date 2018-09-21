EHS swimmers host tri-meet Saturday, post top performances in Normal Invite
September 21, 2018 3:00 PM September 21, 2018 3:01 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls swim team has been busy the past two weekends. On Saturday, the Tigers host a tri-meet against Springfield High and Sacred-Heart Griffin.
This past weekend, Edwardsville competed in the Normal Invitational.
Tigers' head swim coach Christian Rhoten said: "We had a great meet this past Saturday at Normal Community to mark the middle of the regular season. We were able to secure a varsity team win and had some really standout performances for this time of year. "
Rhoten listed these as EHS standout performances at Normal:
Frosh/soph 200 medley relay
Josie Bushel l- 100 free
Phoebe Gremaud - 200 IM
Olivia Ramirez - 100 breast
Autumn Grinter - 100 free
Ally Janson - 100 free
Varsity 200 and 400 free relays
"We are looking forward to our tri-meet against Springfield High and Sacred Heart this coming Saturday," Rhoten said.
