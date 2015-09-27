SPRINGFIELD - Edwardsville’s girls swim team continues to look like a powerhouse in the region after capturing a Saturday triangular meet with two top Central Illinois teams, Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin.

Edwardsville scored 135 points, Springfield had 115 and Sacred Heart-Griffin finished with 75 points.

EHS swimmers Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson, Jane Russo and diver Taylor Seilheimer all posted excellent performances on Saturday, Tigers coach Christian Rhoten said.

Grinter continues to excel, posting her second best all-time time in the 50 free of 23.5 and 57.8 in the 100 backstroke for first place in both events. McPherson posted a time of 1:00 in the 100 back for second place and Russo was clocked in 25.8 in the 50 free. Seilheimer topped the diving competition with a score of 195.80, defeating quality opponents from both Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin.

“It was a great experience for the girls to swim at a pool where sectionals will be this year against two of the best area teams,” Rhoten said. “Most of our performances were right on where we want to be. We are coming into the second half of the season and we will transition our training into more spring and racing minded and prepare for sectionals. As of now, there are a lot of sectional spots up for grabs.”

One of Edwardsville’s top swimmers, senior Kate May was on a college recruiting visit on Saturday.

Rhoten cited Lydia Hennings as another one with a good meet on Saturday, taking third in diving and a strong split in 200 free relay.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Grinter, Mcpherson, Carole Caton and Russo won with a time of 1:53.38. The 200 free relay of Russo, Sahar Rabiei, Caton and Grinter recorded a top time of 1:42.51.

The Tigers got second-place performances from freshman Sierra Brannan in the 100 butterfly, McPherson in the 100 backstroke, Caton in the 100 breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brady, Rabiei, Emily Webb and McPherson.

Edwardsville hosts O’Fallon in a dual swim meet starting at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

