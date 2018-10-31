EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School swim team honored five seniors - Taylor Jennings, Lydia Hemings, Giedre Krotovaite-Giedre, Morgan Rockwell and Sierra Brannan.

Edwardsville High School Head Swim Coach Christian Rhoten said each girl had added a special component to the team and he has high hopes for all of them for the future.

These are Coach Rhoten’s comments about each senior:

Taylor Jennings - “Taylor is a senior diver for us and have been diving for four years. She has come a long way her senior year and we are looking forward to her final sectionals performance.”

Lydia Hemings - “I have known Lydia since my time coaching at Sunset Hills Country Club. She has been an incredible member of the team as a diver and swimmer and really come through as a senior leader.”

Giedre Krotovaite - “Giedre is from Lithuania and is here as a foreign exchange student. We have really enjoyed having her on the team this year and we hope she has gotten a lot out of being on the team.”

Morgan Rockwell - “Morgan has had an absolute break out year. Her butterfly times have dropped drastically starting this past summer and she is without a doubt one of the hardest workers I have ever met.”

Sierra Brannan - “Some of my earliest memories as a coach are of coaching Sierra in the back pool at the YMCA when she was in just seventh grade. We are so glad to have her as a four-year athlete and can't wait to see what she does next!”

