EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls swim team are in the heart of their season with a meet at 5:30 p.m. at home against O'Fallon.

This past Saturday, Edwardsville dominated Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield and Springfield High School. The Tigers posted 162 points, to Sacred Heart Griffin's 110 and Springfield High School's 42.

"Despite being in the dead middle of the season with increasingly hard training, the EHS girls came out and swam really well today," EHS head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. "We did some events that we may not do as often (which is always fun) and, across the board, they really put up some great times."

Rhoten listed these as standout performances:

Autumn Grinter: 200 Free (2:03.07)

Allison Naylor: 50 Free (25.62)

Savannah Grinter: 100 free (57.02)

Phoebe Gremaud: 500 free (5:25.95)

200 free relay of Allison Naylor, Autumn Grinter, Phoebe Gremaud and Josie Bushell (1:41.70).

400 free relay of Gremaud, Naylor, Autumn Grinter and Bushell (3:47.72).

