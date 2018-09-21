EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Swim and Dive Booster Club present Musical Trivia featuring Big Papa G Saturday evening at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge at 7371 Marine Road.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m.

A table of eight will cost $160; first place will receive a cash prize. There will be a silent auction, a 50-50 - Heads or Tails - Dance Off Contest.

Bring your own food, beer and soda will be provided.

The trivia night will be held at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge.

“Proceeds go towards supporting the EHS Boys and Girls Swim and Dive teams,” EHS head swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “We have had an awesome time at the last few and are sure this one will be just as fun.”

Contact Jen Mercer with questions or to buy tickets at ehstigersswim@gmail.com or (618) 407-7790.

