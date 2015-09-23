Early in the season, the Edwardsville High School girls swim team is already an abundance of talent in the freshman and sophomore classes for both swimming and diving.

Three top seniors missed the Normal Invitational Meet this past Saturday, but EHS still came out second out of the group with some extraordinary swims by the younger girls.

“We had three girls who were on college recruiting visits,” EHS swim coach Christian Rhotten said. “Our depth is ridiculous. We have some talented freshmen and sophomores. The Normal Invitational was a good one for us.”

Olympic Trials qualifier Bailey Grinter continues to be at the top of her game, breaking the long-time Normal Pool Record of 23.81 in the 50 free. The previous record was 24.06. Grinter also won the 100 backstroke, which coach Rhotten said was “awesome,” considering the caliber of the Normal Invitational meet.

Taylor Seilheimer placed first in diving for Edwardsville, which was another big performance, Rhotten said.

Seillheimer scored a 299.45 for first, while teammate Lydia Hennings came in fifth place.

Last year, Kate May broke the Normal Pool Record in the 100 butterfly, so the coach said it was impressive to break a pool record two years in a row. Swimmer Victoria Brady continues to impress Rhotten, with a solid performance in the 500 and he said she is getting back on top after some injuries last year.

Emily Webb, a sophomore backstroke/freestyle specialist, also caught Rhotten’s attention in the meet, as did, Callista Poiter with a lifetime best split in the 50 free in the 200 relay. The EHS 200 relay won in a time of 1:44.67. That team consisted of Sahar Rabiei, Caroline Caton, Poiter and Grinter.

Rhotten also cited Rabiei for her times in the 50 free, 100 free and split on the 400 relay team.

Senior Caton was part of EHS’ second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. She was joined by Webb, Sierra Brannan and Grinter with their time of 1:55.60. Brannan placed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.21, narrowly off second place Caitlin Dassow’s time of 1:04.06.

Caton also swam a leg of the third-place 400 relay and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:44.67).

Edwardsville was second with 362 points, behind Lincoln Way East with 376 points.

Next up for the Tigers is a meet at 1 p.m. this weekend in Springfield, then the team returns home Thursday, Oct. 1, against O’Fallon.

