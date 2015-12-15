EDWARDSVILLE - Sometimes, children with intellectual disabilities around the country often feel excluded from standard classroom activities and sporting events.

Students and faculty members of Edwardsville High School are hoping to make sure that all of their students, regardless of intellectual ability, have the most enriching and unique public school experiences.

Over 50 students and faculty members, with the guidance and resources from the Special Olympics’ Project UNIFY campaign, are taking the right steps to ensure that students receive an inclusive high school experience through combined curriculum, sporting activities and social experiences.

Senior Will Hein, juniors Max Hartman and Niki Opel, along with their Key Club brothers and sisters, have worked tirelessly to make sure that all of EHS’s students have an inclusive, rewarding and friendship-filled school experience that are sure to soften anyone’s heart.

“The whole idea behind Project UNIFY is the action of getting special education and regular curriculum classes together instead of separate,” Hartman said.

Opel noted that her school has always been committed in making sure that all of their students receive very similar experiences through an overwhelming sense of community.

“It’s difficult to put into words,” she said. “When you first start out in Key Club, you are nervous, but now, I don’t know what I would do without the friendship and bond that I have with everyone.”

Hartman added that they are simply each members' friend before all else.

Special Education teacher Chris Sumpter acts as the school’s Key Club sponsor and oversees EHS’s Project UNIFY. With the work of both Key Club, Project UNIFY and his special education classes, he helps his students forge real and long lasting friendships regardless of intellectual or physical ability.

“We try to organize events throughout the year that will get students with or without disabilities involved,” Sumpter said. “We have been doing well with a lot of social events like Fall Bash, New Friends Prom and all of the others we do.”

With the success of their social events, all of the students and faculty involved are now hoping to introduce unified sports into the school.

“We’re looking at getting some teams started and plan on beginning with bocce ball,” he said. “Later on, we hope to continue with some bowling, basketball and maybe soccer.”

Hein, Hartman and Opel are incredibly excited to welcome bocce ball as an addition to their awesome sports line-up.

Junior Jack Holtz has truthfully enjoyed all of the events, conferences like the Youth Activation Summit and sports that he has been given the opportunity to participate in with the help of Project UNIFY.

“I have made so many friends and I love to play basketball now,” he said.

Freshman Matt Sharoni really loves the program and how he’s had the opportunity to learn about disabilities and how to work together through them.

With added support from the district and the community, EHS is hoping to host unified Special Olympics events in the future for schools around the area, such as Jersey Community High School and Mount Vernon High School to attend.

“Hopefully by hosting an event like this, we can inspire other schools around the area to create programs and participate in the future,” Hein said.

Mr. Sumpter is extremely proud of his students. Through their passionate demeanors, patience and positive attitudes, his students have truthfully helped him fulfill his professional goals as an special educator. Judy Cullen, Wendy Madrid and the other educators involved in the Special Education program have also made his dream come into fruition.

“I wanted to make sure that the students were given not only a great education, but also having the high school experience that every student should have,” he said. “I want them to think of high school as the time with their friends and the fun they had while doing activities like any other kid would have.”

