EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School seniors have a tradition of lining up at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and either biking, walking or using a scooter to get to school.

Article continues after sponsor message

The seniors were full of energy early Friday morning with a large contingency gathered by 6:45 a.m. to make the trek to the high school. All the students wore summer outfits, some walked, some rode their scooters and others bikes. One group was spotted in a pickup truck dressed and ready for school in summer attire.

SEE FULL PHOTO GALLERY OF THE EHS STUDENTS' FINAL TREK TO HIGH SCHOOL:

More like this: