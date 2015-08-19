EDWARDSVILLE - Riley Nahlik comes from a family of Eagle Scouts with two of his brothers, Zach and Brady, having the badge. Riley’s father, Bill, has also been involved in Scouting for years.

Riley, a 17-year-old student at Edwardsville High School, recently teamed with his family and some other Scouts to repair and build six flowerbeds at Edwardsville Township Park. A few of the newly built beds are visible as soon as a person enters the park.

Nahlik said the park gives so much to people that he wanted to “give something back.”

Edwardsville Township Park purchased all the flowers for the project, while Nahlik and his assistants performed the labor.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said the park is important to the community and Riley spent considerable time over the summer to bring some life back to the park. Riley approached Miles about his project idea after working in the park last summer. Miles was gracious and wanted Riley to complete his Eagle project.

“I worked here last summer at the park and I was grateful,” Riley said. “I wanted to give back. I worked on in-ground flower boxes and pulled up all the timbers and replaced those. I did some above ground ones to make the entrances look better.”

Riley said he has thrived on the process of trying to be an Eagle Scout.

“It is interesting,” he said. “I know if there was ever a situation where a problem arises, plenty of us can handle it and get the rest to safety,” he said. “I thank my brothers, my dad, my friends, my Scoutmaster and his son for their help. The boys of Troop 216 at St. Cecelia Church have also helped me a lot.”

Riley said he plans to encourage his own children one day and any others he can to get involved in Scouting. His plan after high school is to study special education music therapy and continue to sing in a choir.

Scouting has changed his life for the better, Riley said.

“I highly encourage young children and first graders to join Cub Scouts and do research and think about it,” he said.

Riley’s dad has three older brothers who are Eagle Scouts.

“My father is awesome and my mother and father were two of my biggest role models,” he said. “My mom, Donna, was a main contributor to getting Cassens Elementary School built. She is heavily involved in the community and works at Chestnut Health Systems. Both of my parents have been helpful in my life and making sure I am taken care of.”

