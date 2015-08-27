EDWARDSVILLE -- When Nickie Cashdollar first moved to Edwardsville from Dubuque, IA., during her junior year, it was a little difficult adjusting to life at Edwardsville High School.

“At first, I had a really hard time,” Cashdollar said.

After one student named Izzy elected to show Nickie around the school, it wasn’t long before she began to feel at home. This feeling inspired the student to create a club dedicated to making new students who come to the school throughout the year to feel more at home themselves.

“A lot of people start clubs every day,” Cashdollar said, “Last year, I think there was a squirrel-watching club. I had to make it a goal to make a club that had the potential to last after I’ve graduated.”

When Nickie and her friend and program co-creator Henry Lu approached the Student Council with their proposal, everyone was on board. In fact, members of the council decided that they wanted to be a part of the club themselves and act as ambassadors. With the council’s support, Nickie’s dream of welcoming new students to the school became a reality. And with that, the EHS Student Ambassador Program was born.

“Members are assigned with new students according to their age, grade and interests,” Cashdollar said, “for example, if someone had an interest in colorguard, we would assign them with an ambassador who had connections with the guard so they can get involved immediately.”

Apart from showing students around the school and pairing them with students who share similar interests, the student ambassadors also throw school-sanctioned events.

“Before school started, we called all of the students that were new to the high school and invited them out to a picnic at airplane park,” Cashdollar said, “we had an amazing time.”

More events will be available throughout the year for new students who transfer to EHS.

“We may focus our events around the holidays,” Cashdollar said, “I think we may throw a huge Halloween party for the new transfers this fall.”

Now in her senior year, Nickie is planning for the future of her club, as well as her own.

“The club is currently training a couple of girls to take over once we leave,” Cashdollar said.

Nickie is currently in the process of applying for colleges around the Midwest. She hopes to one day study business, and use her amazing leadership skills to eventually lead a large company.

“Without the support of our guidance counsellor, Ms. Ohm, our principal, Dr. Cramsey, and all of the ambassadors, the program would not have been this successful,” Cashdollar said, “I’m very blessed.”

