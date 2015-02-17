EHS soccer player Lexi Norton accomplishes goal of college scholarship Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

Edwardsville senior soccer player Lexi Norton views obtaining a college education as her main goal and she will be able to do that on a sports scholarship to Troy University in Troy, Ala.

Lexi's mother, Jenny, inspired her to want to pursue a nursing degree. Lexi said she is impressed with Troy’s program in pediatric nursing.

Lexi was part of an Edwardsville High School soccer program that advanced to super-sectional play last year and she returns this spring for her final season. Norton, a forward and entering her fourth varsity season, follows her father Tim’s footsteps as a soccer player.

“My parents put me in different stuff but soccer is what I liked most,” Lexi said. “I am a lot better at soccer than anything else.”

Lexi began playing Select Soccer at age 8 and for several years it has been a goal for her to play in college. She started playing soccer at age 4 or 5 in Edwardsville, she said.

She attributes her parents, her work at EHS and club soccer with giving her enormous help to her path to success.

“I am really excited about the scholarship and I won’t have to take out student loans and do something I enjoy.”

Edwardsville girls coach Abby Comerford said Lexi Norton has been a contributor to the EHS program for three years.

“I think Troy is a perfect fit for her,” she said. “She has been a leader and is an excellent girl on and off the field.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip