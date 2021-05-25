WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Edwardsville High School Senior Olivia Melosci.

Olivia was involved in many activities and organizations while her time at Edwardsville High School including volleyball, Interact Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Environmental Club, Animal Rescue Club and Breast Cancer Awareness Club.

Article continues after sponsor message

Olivia also excelled in the classroom and received many honors and awards from her time at EHS. Some of the honors that Olivia received were the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award (top 8% in her class), Illinois State Scholar Award, National Honor Society, Outstanding Service Award, Spanish Top 10%, Volleyball 110% award, High Honor Roll (all semesters) and the Tigers Choice Award which is awarded by the faculty for students “who do the right thing every day!"

Olivia was also very active within her community volunteering for many organizations like Letters of Hope, Warm Up America, Kicks on 66, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Volley for a Cure and many more.

She also was a tutor and helped with varies volleyball camps teaching our youth the fundamentals of volleyball!Olivia will be attending Illinois State University to pursue a degree in Mathematics. Congratulations Olivia and all of us here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you the best of luck!

More like this:

Related Video: