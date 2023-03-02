Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said he and the others at EHS are "extremely proud" of Jonathan's accomplishments.

"This is an honor that very few students across the country receive, and to have a National Merit Finalist at EHS is something that brings us much pride," Dr. Stuart said.

The 6-foot-7 Stump was also a key member of the Edwardsville High School boys' basketball team this past season.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a United States academic scholarship competition for recognition and university scholarships administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a privately funded, not-for-profit organization based in Evanston, Illinois. The National Merit program began in 1955.

All National Merit Finalists are considered for one of the 2,500 of the program's $2,500 Scholarships. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

