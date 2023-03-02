EHS Senior Jonathan Stump is National Merit Finalist for 2023
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School senior Jonathan Stump has earned the highly prestigious honor of being named a National Merit Finalist for 2023.
Of the 1.5 million eligible students who take the PSAT/NMSQT, only about 50,000 of the highest-scoring students receive program recognition. Students whose scores qualify them for recognition in the National Merit Program are notified through their high schools in September following the test administration.
Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said he and the others at EHS are "extremely proud" of Jonathan's accomplishments.
"This is an honor that very few students across the country receive, and to have a National Merit Finalist at EHS is something that brings us much pride," Dr. Stuart said.
The 6-foot-7 Stump was also a key member of the Edwardsville High School boys' basketball team this past season.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a United States academic scholarship competition for recognition and university scholarships administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), a privately funded, not-for-profit organization based in Evanston, Illinois. The National Merit program began in 1955.
All National Merit Finalists are considered for one of the 2,500 of the program's $2,500 Scholarships. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
