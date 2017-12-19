EDWARDSVILLE - Paige Way, a senior at Edwardsville High School, has won a top honor with her cheerleading skills and academic skills.

Paige has been selected as one of the top ten ICCA Scholarship finalists in the state of Illinois by the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association.

The ICCA Scholarship is based on academic achievements, letters of recommendation, cheerleading skills, and final interviews.

The scholarships will be awarded at the ICCA State Championships in Springfield, IL on Jan. 6, 2018.

Paige has been on the Varsity Cheerleading Team at EHS for the past four years. She is the daughter of Jason and Susan Way.

