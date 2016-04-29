EDWARDSVILLE – With clouds and a cool breeze settling in over the area, Edwardsville High School’s softball round robin tournament was set forth this Friday afternoon.

In their first day of round robin play, the Tigers defeated the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 7-0.

A combination between Jordan Garella’s pitching and the heat behind the bat for Edwardsville was a recipe for success during this match up.

Garella allowed three hits over the course of seven innings, walking only two batters and striking out one.

Thirteen hits were landed off of Raiders’ pitcher Ashley Wensing. These hits were courtesy of Jordan Corby, Rachel Anderson (3), Sarah Hangsleben (2), Anna Burke (2), Allison Loehr, Emma Lewis, Jordan Garella (2), and Jennifer Kocevar.

Corby, Hayli Green, Anderson (2), Swanson, Garella and Lauren Taplin were all able to make it across home plate to score.

Wensing struck out one runner, walked two runners and pitched two home runs.

Shortly after finishing the game with Quincy Notre Dame, the Tigers faced the Peoria Notre Dame High School Irish.

After defeating the Marquette Catholic Explorers 13-0, there was not any reason that the team, led by Ed Olehy, could not put up a fight against Lori Blade’s girls.

Despite their 5-4 loss after six and a half innings, Olehy is still proud of what his girls had accomplished throughout the day.

“We had our chances but we just couldn’t get that big two-out hit when we needed it,” Ohley said. “Edwardsville is a good hitting team and they played good defense when they needed to.”

Winning pitcher Jordyn Hendricks pitched a little over four innings, allowing four hits and four runs to the Irish. She also had one error and walked four runners. However, Hendricks struck out seven batters.

Coming in for the save for Edwardsville was Jennifer Kocevar. She allowed no hits or runs and struck out one batter.

Earning hits for the Tigers were Corby, Green, Anderson (2), Hangsleben, Burke, Loehr, Lewis and Taryn Brown. Green, Anderson, Hangsleben and Hendricks scored five points.

Peoria’s Eden Bushnell allowed five runs off nine hits. Although she earned for errors and walked three runners, she struck out six hitters and allowed no home runs.

Producing hits for the Irish were Megan Kemp, Frankie Boley, Syd Bina and Katie Mushinksy. Kemp, (2), Boley and Quinn Palardy worked to bring their team’s score to four runs after crossing home plate.

In the face-off between Marquette Catholic and Quincy Notre Dame, the Explorers not only suffered a 10-0 loss, they lost their starting pitcher.

"During the first inning of this game we also lost our only varsity pitcher, Tess Eberlin, for the season," Marquette Catholic coach Dan Wiedman said. "She was hit by a line drive and tore a ligament in her pitching hand/arm."

