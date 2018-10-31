EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School has announced ticket and parking information about Saturday's IHSA Class 8A home playoff game with West Aurora High School.

The Edwardsville High School Tigers will play the West Aurora High School in the second round of the IHSA Class 8A Football Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Tickets and Game Attendance

Ticket Pre-Sales: Tickets may be purchased in the athletic office at EHS beginning Tuesday during regular school hours. All tickets are $5.

Gate Sales: Tickets may also be purchased at the Sports Complex beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. Again, the game begins at 5 p.m.

Tickets will only be available until the end of the third quarter. No one will be admitted to the stadium complex after the ticket booths are closed.

"We expect a very large crowd at the game, including many elementary and middle school students," Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said in a note to high school parents. "Fans are encouraged to arrive early. As always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority."



Drop-off and pick-up procedures

"Parents should drop off students in the student drop off area on the EHS Main Campus," Principal Cramsey said. "Students should walk through the underpass to enter the Sports Complex. Parents should not drop off students in the Sports Complex. The circle drive on the Main Campus should be used to pick up students after the game. Students should exit the Sports Complex immediately after the conclusion of the game and proceed to the EHS Main Campus by walking through the underpass to the hairpin drive in front of Edwardsville High School.

"Entry to the Sports Complex will be closed as we approach the end of the game. All students will be directed to connect with their parents on the main campus parking lot after the game. All school rules apply at school events, including attendance at high school events, such as Tiger football games.

"No balls are allowed to be thrown or kicked prior to, during, or after football games. Please leave all types of balls at home. Students are to be picked up in the hairpin drive immediately after the game. Students should not go to area restaurants to wait for parents."

"Once a person leaves the stadium complex, he/she cannot be readmitted.

Security personnel will be present throughout the area to ensure the safety and security of everyone present. Please note that students are not allowed to bring footballs or items of that nature into the complex."

