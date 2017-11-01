EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville recognized its seniors in its final dual meet at home against O’Fallon this past Thursday.

Seniors recognized were: Emily Webb, Sahar Rabiei, Taylor Seilheimer, Hope Roderick, and Hannah Benson.

Edwardsville won the team competition in the dual with 136 points to O’Fallon’s 46.

Edwardsville won the 200-yard medley relay with Emily Webb, Olivia Ramirez, Allison Naylor and Sahar Rabiei in a time of 1:57.79.

The Tigers’ Josie Bushell won the 200-yard free (1:59.24); Savannah Grinter captured the 200-yard free (2:27.70); Rabiei won the 50-yard free (25.47); Taylor Seilheimer won the diving with a score of 230.90; Lydia Hemings was second (194.15). Autumn Grinter won the 100 fly (1:05.96); Bushell won the 100-yard free (55.0); Savannah Grinter won the 200-yard medley (2:27.70). Phoebe Gremaud won the 100-yard back (1:02.36); Olivia Ramirez won the 100 breast (1:14.35); Emily Webb, Autumn Grinter, Phoebe Gremaud and Bushell were on the 400-yard relay winning team (3:51.94). Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Allison Naylor and Rabiei were on the winning 200-yard free relay (1:43.26). Gremaud won the 500 free (5:28.82).

Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said the O'Fallon Meet was fun for the girls and an opportunity to celebrate the team's seniors.

"From here we are 100 percent focused in on post season swimming and beginning to rest more at practice," he said.

Edwardsville hosts the Southern Illinois High School Girls Championship Meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

