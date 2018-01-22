Edwardsville senior swimmers recognized Saturday are, left to right, Ethan Schacht, Graham Peterson, Mark Schoolman, Robbie Brown, and Kenny Stryker.

EDWARDSVILLE - A solid group of Edwardsville High School trailblazer senior swimmers were recognized Saturday on Senior Night at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center with their parents.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The five EHS boys swim team seniors are: Ethan Schacht, Graham Peterson, Mark Schoolman, Robbie Brown, and Kenny Stryker.

EHS head boys swim coach Christian Rhoten said the team has a good group of seniors this year.

“They are the first group who have come through all four years of their high school career with the team so they are kind of a special group because of that,” Rhoten said. “They have had a great season and we can’t wait to see what they will excel in next.”

More like this:

Yesterday - Fearsome Foursome Linebacker Crew Are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes Of The Month For Shells

3 days ago - Class 1A Girls Golf - Griffins Become First Team In School History To Head To State Tournament, Ally Suhre Shoots Even-Par To Qualify

Aug 8, 2023 - New Head Coach Dickerson Believes "Good Things" Are Coming For Explorers' Football Program

Aug 31, 2023 - Marquette Soccer Still Has Things To Figure Out But Roll To 4-0 Win Over Shells

Sep 19, 2023 - Explorers' Goalie Fahnestock Is One Of Area's Best In 2023

 