EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart witnessed what he described as “a very excited” group of students back in classrooms on opening day Wednesday morning.

“There is an upbeat atmosphere with both the students and teachers,” he said. “I think most of the students are very excited to be back and try to get us back to a sense of normalcy.”

The students were wearing masks as they entered EHS on Wednesday because of the upswing of COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

“I think it will be good to have the students in class five days a week on a regular schedule,” he said. “I think that is why everyone who teaches got into this business. To have the kids here in person is tremendous.”

Dr. Stuart said last year was difficult with the COVID-19 Pandemic. He said he saw the same joy on student’s faces when they returned to in-school learning after so much time last year in a remote situation.

“We have to keep a positive attitude,” Dr. Stuart said in regard to COVID-19. We have to look at it every day and keep pushing forward.”

Dr. Stuart said there are several precautions and a detailed plan for COVID-19 situations. He also said a considerable amount was learned from last year with the pandemic.

