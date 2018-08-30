EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Prinicpal Dennis Cramsey issued a letter to parents this afternoon updating what had transpired since the possible threat to Lewis and Clark Community on Tuesday.

This was the letter:

Dear Parents,

On Tuesday, August 28, I notified you of a possible threat to Lewis and Clark Community College. The Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the possible threat and Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. T. Mike Dixon said Wednesday that the department is following up on the threat, which was made early Tuesday regarding the LCCC campus in Godfrey, IL. Capt. Dixon said his office has not learned anything to make them believe the Godfrey LCCC campus is currently in danger. At no time was there any indication that the Edwardsville LCCC N.O. Nelson campus was named in the possible threat. However, as a precaution, we transported all EHS students and teachers attending the PM session at the N.O. Nelson Lewis and Clark Community College campus back to EHS in response to the possible threat.

Student safety and school security continues to remain a top priority for us.

Respectfully,

Dr. Dennis Cramsey

