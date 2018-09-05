EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville girls swim coach Christian Rhoten and staff are working this year's team into shape for the fall 2018 season.

Recently, EHS hosted an intrasquad competition which culminated at the Orange vs. Black Intrasquad Meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The athletes were divided up into teams and participated in daily competitions at practice Monday through Friday. The Orange Team came into the meet with a 13-point lead which they accumulated throughout the week

The final score of the meet was Orange Team 98 points, Black Team 94 points.



"From a performance standpoint, this meet couldn't have been more exciting to watch," Rhoten said. "Our girls were starting off only three weeks into the season going times that, for a lot of them, were either best times or just off best times which bodes extremely well for the rest of the season.

Rhoten listed these athletes producing standout individual performances:

Allison Naylor - 200IM and 100 Fly

Autumn Grinter - 100 Fly

Isabella Grinter- 500 Freestyle

Phoebe Gremaud - 100 Back

Sarah Lange - 100 Breast

"A lot of the relay swims were also outstanding for this time of year," he said. "We are very excited to head up to Normal Community for the NCHS Iron Invite on Sept. 15, which will mark a mid-point of the season where we can test ourselves against some really strong mid-state swimming."

