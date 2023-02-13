Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's orchestra continued an eventful year with Director Victoria Voumard this past weekend at the Illinois State University campus for the 14th Annual Invitational High School Orchestra Festival.

"We had six high schools, seven string orchestras, and approximately 350 string students on campus for the day," Voumard said. "You had rehearsals, clinics with the ISU artist String Faculty, and an opportunity to hear other orchestras in the Festival Concert."

Voumard described the festival as a great experience for her students.

Here was the Edwardsville High School schedule for Friday:

9:00 a.m. - Rehearsal on Braden Auditorium stage

9:30 a.m. - Clinic with Dr. Block

10:00 a.m. - Clinic with Dr. Kate Lewis, professor of viola

10:30 a.m. - Clinic with Dr. Igor Kalnin, professor of violin

11:00 a.m. - Move to Brown Ballroom to hear the ISU Symphony in concert

Noon - Breakout sessions by instrument:

All violins to Brown Ballroom – master class with Dr. Igor Kalnin, professor of violin

All violas to 4West Lounge – master class with Dr. Kate Lewis, professor of viola

All cellos to Braden Auditorium stage – master class with Dr. Cora Swenson Lee, professor of cello

All double basses to Spotlight Room – a master class with Dr. Benjamin DeKock, professor of double bass

1:45 p.m. - Move to Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall

2:00 p.m. - ISU artist string faculty in recital

3:00 p.m. - Festival Concert

Champaign High School - John Currey, conductor

Whitney Young High School – Michael Mascari, conductor

Edwardsville High School – Victoria Voumard, conductor

Palatine High School – Dung Pham, conductor

Richwoods High School – Atsukoe Haarz, conductor

U-High High School – Grant Souder, conductor

