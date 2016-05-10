EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School orchestra held its spring concert recently with some breathtaking music that showcased seniors and demonstrated the overall growth of all the students through the year.

EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said the concert was special because it showcased the seniors.

“The seniors chose a special piece to perform and the parents created a touching sideshow that was a wonderful tribute to them,” she added.

Kathleen McFarland was the Arion Award winner and performed the Elgar Concerto in E minor on viola.

The concert concluded with a combined Irish number and the students filled the aisles of Edwardsville’s Auditorium surrounding the audience as they performed the up-tempo driving tune, director Voumard said.

