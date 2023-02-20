EHS Music Department Has An Abundance Of All-Staters Again
EDWARDSVILLE - A total of 19 Edwardsville High School students earned All-State honors recently.
Here is the list of EHS All-State Music students:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Selin Aktuna, cello
Jane Fitzgerald, violin
Ashley Kim, violin
Magdalyn Thomas, double bass
Karis Chen, violin
Alessia Heiser, bassoon
Derek Markus, viola
Peter Valkov, viola
Hansen Zheng, cello
Ben Moore, voice
Da'Shon Dunn, voice
Taylor Mollett, voice
Savannah Kohlmiller, voice
Julia Towell, voice
Lucy Schapman, voice
Ella Carter, voice
Lauren Bruss, voice
Natalie Becker, voice
Sydney Andrews, voice
These students were selected to All-State based on their All-District audition scores back in October 2022. ILMEA (Illinois Music Educators Association) is divided into nine districts throughout the state. Edwardsville's district region spans from Mt. Vernon to Carbondale. These students represent the top 2 percent of band, choir, and orchestra high school students in the state of Illinois.
"The students that score at the very top of their section at the district level are selected for state," EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. "Then the band and orchestra students submit another audition in December to determine their seating at state and if they make Honors Band or Honors Orchestra. Choir students are already assigned based on the earlier audition. All of the All-State ensembles - band, choir, and orchestra, perform literature of the highest level – pieces that are usually only performed by professional musicians.
"All-State Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra, like the St. Louis Symphony, with winds, brass, and percussion. World-class conductors lead the ensembles and students come away from this experience challenged to the greatest extent musically. They are also inspired by a peer group that is equally hardworking and talented and they develop friendships that can last a lifetime."
Voumard said Karis Chen was the only orchestra student that made the honors orchestra.
Voumard closed with the following: "It was an amazing experience for the students as they had the opportunity to work with nationally renowned conducts for three days, culminating with a performance at the Peoria Civic Center Arena."
More like this: