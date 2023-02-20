EDWARDSVILLE - A total of 19 Edwardsville High School students earned All-State honors recently.

Here is the list of EHS All-State Music students:

Selin Aktuna, cello

Jane Fitzgerald, violin

Ashley Kim, violin

Magdalyn Thomas, double bass

Karis Chen, violin

Alessia Heiser, bassoon

Derek Markus, viola

Peter Valkov, viola

Hansen Zheng, cello

Ben Moore, voice

Da'Shon Dunn, voice

Taylor Mollett, voice

Savannah Kohlmiller, voice

Julia Towell, voice

Lucy Schapman, voice

Ella Carter, voice

Lauren Bruss, voice

Natalie Becker, voice

Sydney Andrews, voice

These students were selected to All-State based on their All-District audition scores back in October 2022. ILMEA (Illinois Music Educators Association) is divided into nine districts throughout the state. Edwardsville's district region spans from Mt. Vernon to Carbondale. These students represent the top 2 percent of band, choir, and orchestra high school students in the state of Illinois.

"The students that score at the very top of their section at the district level are selected for state," EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard said. "Then the band and orchestra students submit another audition in December to determine their seating at state and if they make Honors Band or Honors Orchestra. Choir students are already assigned based on the earlier audition. All of the All-State ensembles - band, choir, and orchestra, perform literature of the highest level – pieces that are usually only performed by professional musicians.

"All-State Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra, like the St. Louis Symphony, with winds, brass, and percussion. World-class conductors lead the ensembles and students come away from this experience challenged to the greatest extent musically. They are also inspired by a peer group that is equally hardworking and talented and they develop friendships that can last a lifetime."

Voumard said Karis Chen was the only orchestra student that made the honors orchestra.

Voumard closed with the following: "It was an amazing experience for the students as they had the opportunity to work with nationally renowned conducts for three days, culminating with a performance at the Peoria Civic Center Arena."

