It has been a memorable fall for the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers.

In their final outing for the 2015-2016 competition season, the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers were once again tops in their class at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival, with awards for outstanding music and overall performance.

The top scores across all classes earned six bands, including Edwardsville, a finalist berth. The second performance of the day saw the Marching Tigers place second in the finals, just a few points behind Fort Zumwalt North, Mo., who won prelims in their own class, earlier in the day.

"It has been another great season for the Marching Tigers," EHS Director of Bands Marvin Battle said.

"We would like to thank the dedicated musicians and auxiliary for their commitment and determination," he said. "This year saw the Marching Tigers bring home 28 awards (just three shy of their all-time record for wins in a season)."

Battle said EHS also thanks the Edwardsville Band Boosters, who are sponsoring their 23rd Annual Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, Nov. 14, to support the band’s financial needs.

"Please come out to support the band . . . and get a lot of holiday shopping done, in one day, in one place," Battle said.

Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM and

Sunday, Nov. 15 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Edwardsville High School — 6161 Center Grove Rd. (access from Hwy 157 or Hwy 159/Troy Road)

Over 200 crafter vendors with hand-crafted items

Breakfast & Lunch items available - Bake Sale - Fudge

Admission Drawings - Scott Credit Union Mobile ATM

Admission: $2.00/adults ($1.00/seniors & military veterans)

Children age 12 & under are Free

No strollers allowed

Proceeds benefit the Edwardsville High School Band Program

http://www.edwardsvillebands.com/- click on “Craft Fair“ link or send email to: ehscraftfair@yahoo.com

