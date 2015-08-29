EHS Marching Band, dance team, cheerleaders provide top performance Friday
August 29, 2015 9:30 AM
The Tiger Marching Band, the dance team and cheerleaders gave a stellar performance at Friday night's season opener at Edwardsville High School against Quincy. Below are photos of the halftime performance, along with some additional football action photos. The Tigers won the game 34-9.
