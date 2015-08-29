EHS Marching Band, dance team, cheerleaders provide top performance Friday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Tiger Marching Band, the dance team and cheerleaders gave a stellar performance at Friday night's season opener at Edwardsville High School against Quincy. Below are photos of the halftime performance, along with some additional football action photos. The Tigers won the game 34-9. Article continues after sponsor message SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW: Related Video: