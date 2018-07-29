EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville rising junior Abby Korak seems ready to help lead the Tiger girls cross-country to success for the coming season.

Korac blazed a time of 18:46.49 Saturday morning to win the women’s competition at the 23rd Mud Mountain fund-raiser for her school’s cross-country and track programs at the SIU-Edwardsville Mud Mountain course.

“It felt really nice,” Korak said of Saturday’s race conditions; temperatures were in the low- to mid-60s under sunny skies, near-perfect conditions for the time of year. “It was great conditions and the course was nice; it wasn’t too muddy so it was a great day to race here.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s a really good indicator of how the season’s going to turn out for the team. Our team is looking pretty solid; we’ve been training really hard over the summer, putting in a lot of miles.”

The Tigers will look a bit different with graduations from last year’s squad for 2018, but people are stepping up and taking on the challenges for this year, Korak said. “It’s going to take its’ toll on the team, but we have a lot of girls who are stepping up and working really hard,” Korak said.

The course overall was in good condition for the race, Korak felt. “There were a few spots where I rolled my ankle, but that’s usual,” Korak said. “The hill was in great condition, so that was nice; it was just a great day to run here.

“I was really satisfied; everyone’s been putting in a lot of miles, so everyone’s pretty pleased with how they did today.”

More like this: