WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced Wesley Hershberger from Normal West High School is the winner of the 2018 Congressional App Challenge (CAC) in the 13th District of Illinois. His app "Checkout" was designed to speed up the checkout process at a local charity event. Edwardsville High School was included in the top three award winners in the competition.

The CAC encourages high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The 2017 competition had nearly 5,000 students participate with original apps submitted from 225 congressional districts across 42 states.

“Innovation and technology drive the success of our nation,” said Davis. “This competition not only highlights how critical STEM education is to our economy but it also encourages more students to engage in these fields. Congratulations to Wesley and all of this year’s winners for their impressive submissions.”

The third-place winners, Leonardo De La Torre Cruz, Karlye Murray, and Jeffrey Cummings, from Edwardsville High School, created "EHS Map" which is a way for new students and foreign exchange students to navigate throughout the school.

There was a tie for second place. One team created "Cheetah Reading," an app that helps teach students how to read faster and still comprehend what they read. The team is Brennan Diedrich, Whitton Rice, Nicolas Forcade-Perkins, and Matthew Boyd from Normal West High School.

The other second place winner is a team of three, Ethan Ficek, Dylan Sorrel, and Jacob Boicke, from Normal West High School. They created "Preoccupation," an app to assist people with their job search by matching employers and prospective employees.

