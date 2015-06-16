Photo Gallery for Speed Camp is below:

Stretches, skills and sprints. Oh my!

Edwardsville High School head track and field coach Chad Lakatos instructed the second week of the 2015 Tiger Speed Camp, which was held at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex that began on Monday, June 15.

Lakatos was a dream with the younger kids. He encouraged them with every practice run, and offered nothing but constructive and kind criticisms throughout the day. He also stressed the importance of proper agility training, stretching and foot placement.

“Running is kind of like a tree,” Lakatos said. “What do trees need?”

“Water,” one camper said. Another camper chimed in, “Sunlight.”

“Exactly. With water and sunlight, the tree will get really strong roots. That is your legs. To run well and fast, you have to strengthen your legs.”

Students who wish to showcase their skills learned at the Throws, Hurdles and Speed Camps that have taken place at the complex over the summer are welcome to attend the “Friday Night Lights” Summer Track Meets. The next meet is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 26.

The camp, which first session was held on June 8, 10 and 12, was designed for students as young as 7 years old to seniors in high school to improve their running speeds. The second camp will take place on June 22, 24, and 26.

