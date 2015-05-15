Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball team had another strong outing on Thursday night at home, toppling East St. Louis 25-8, 25-14.

Nick Allen was a spark plug for the Tigers with nine service points.

Edwardsville coach Andrew Bersett was pleased with his team’s success against East St. Louis. He said East St. Louis played a lot tougher in the second set against the Tigers.

“They have a big presence at the net and it was more evident in the second game; they blocked us a couple times,” he said. “It was 9-9 at one point and we went on a service run. They were hanging with us more in the second game. East St. Louis doesn’t have a ton of volleyball experience, but they know how to work hard and that showed on Thursday night.”

Allen, only a sophomore, continues to improve as the season wears on, and continues to impress Bersett.

“The sky is the limit for him,” Bersett said. “I am super excited for him the rest of the season and next year.”

Trey Hagen started on Thursday night and also continued to catch Bersett’s attention.

“Trey is getting better each time,” Bersett said. “He just needs more game experience. He usually starts in the back row and moves up to the front row.”

Bryce Wunderlich had six kills for Edwardsville and continues to improve each game, Bersett said. Wunderlich is recovering from a shattered collarbone injury.

“Bryce impresses me every time he jumps on the court,” Bersett said.

Edwardsville stands 24-6 and will host a tough Belleville West team in its home regular season finale at Lincoln Middle School at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The EHS gym is being set up for graduation next week.

