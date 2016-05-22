SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School held its commencement on Saturday afternoon and the members of the senior class left leaving a mark in all areas.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey said, “I am very proud of this graduating class. They have excelled in all areas – academics, athletics, performing arts, and community service.”

Pradeep Kandula was the valedictorian of this year’s Edwardsville class; Amanda Schmidt was the salutatorian.

Each time a class graduates, Cramsey said it is difficult for him.

“I don’t think you can spend four years with a group of young people, watching them grow, and not become attached,” he said. “For a segment of this graduating class, I was also their principal for grades six and seven.”

EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard directed a quartet before the graduation, then they did “Pomp and Circumstance” by Edward Elgar on the graduates’ march to their seats.

The United States Army did a presentation of colors. Emily Ottwein, EHS choral director, led a group of Chamber singers, followed by a welcome by Student Council President Kaitlyn Frick. Edwardsville School Board President Monica Laurent also gave a welcome and introduction of the board members.

Dr. Lynda Andre, superintendent of Edwardsville schools provided some special remarks, followed by Kandula’s valedictorian speech. Principal Cramsey presented class honors and recognition of class. Cara Lane and Keith Baker did roll call of graduates. Edwardsville School District 7 board members presented the diplomas to graduates. Voumard closed the ceremony with her group with the recessional: “Brandenburg No. 3” by J.S. Bach.

Kandula was the Class of 2016 president; Samay Gupchup was vice president; Matthew Morse was treasurer; Jane Crabtree was secretary and Henry Lu was class historian.

Cramsey said one thing he feels separates this class from the others is how they elevated the level of school spirit at events.

“For example, there were over 1,000 students in the student section at every home football game,” he said. “Throughout the year, they attended many events to support their fellow students.”

