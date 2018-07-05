EDWARDSVILLE – Joel Quirin is glad to be back with Edwardsville’s American Legion baseball team.

The 2017 Edwardsville High graduate played last spring for Lincoln Trail Community College in Robinson, but returned this summer to play for Post 199’s team.

“It’s everything that it was last year,” Quirin, an infielder, said. “It’s fun, it’s hot, it’s humid, stuff like that, but getting to come back and play with some of the guys I played with last year, such as Tate (Wargo), (Zach) Seavers, some of the guys I played with in high school as well; meeting some of the younger guys as well – that’s a good experience as well too.”

While Quirin played at Lincoln Trail the season just completed, things did not work out for him with the Statesmen. “It wasn’t for me,” Quirin said. “I wasn’t comfortable there; I’m probably going to continue next year at Lewis and Clark (in Godfrey) and play baseball there and we’ll see from there.”

Quirin went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Tuesday’s night’s loss to Salem, but continues to enjoy the Legion baseball experience. “It’s fun playing; I love coming out here and playing for coach (Ken) Schaake,” Quirin said.

Post 199 will host Belleville Post 58 in a 6 p.m. Thursday doubleheader at Edwardsville High’s turf field.

