EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School volleyball standout Madeline Grimes is headed to Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., to continue her sport this fall.

The 6-foot Grimes recently had a formal letter of intent signing to Jefferson College at Edwardsville High School.

Grimes said once she visited the Jefferson College campus and met with the coaches and players, her decision was easy.

“I loved the campus and I get my own room in the apartment-style dorm,” she said. “I went there for a visit and I ended up practicing with the team and the players were so good. It was so much fun playing with them. It was the first time I felt at home with a college visit.”

Grimes also considered East Central College and Lakeland College, along with other schools. She was recruited for both volleyball and track and was a shot put and discus thrower for the EHS track team in the summer season. Grimes is a versatile athlete, who loves the weight-lifting part of training.

Madeline's favorite memory of the 2021 volleyball season was “Senior Night.”

“When you are a freshman your senior year seems so far away, but it went by so fast,” she said. “COVID-19 was hard because we didn’t get a post-season. The volleyball team won the conference title this year, but unfortunately didn’t get to go anywhere with it.”

Grimes said she would have possibly participated in college track and field, but Jefferson College doesn’t have a team.

She said she is excited to use her height at the net in college.

“I am super excited about going to school at Jefferson College,” she said. “I feel good about playing there. I will miss track and field. Track is more of an individual sport and it did allow me to get more into weightlifting, which also helps in volleyball.”

Grimes said she will miss her EHS coaches and teammates.

“I came back my senior year and I loved playing with all the girls,” she said. “The Edwardsville girls all have a get-after-it attitude.”

