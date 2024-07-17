ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Former Edwardsville High School track and cross-country runner Savannah Brannan finished second in the women’s full course race at the Big Shark New Town Triathlon, held July 13, 2024, in St. Charles, Mo., completing the course in 1:48:28, finishing 27th overall in the race.

The Triathlon, which consisted of a .62 swim in the New Town lake, a 20-mile bike ride and a four-mile cross country style run, has become one of the biggest events of its kind in the area and Midwest, and attracts athletes from across the area and region.

The women’s winner was Abbey Sundermeyer of Bridgeton, Mo., who was in at 1:41:14, followed by Brannan, with third place going to Nikki Detani of Kirkwood, Mo., at 1:51:16, fourth place went to Katerina Konstantinoff of St. Louis, who was in at 1:59:40, and rounding out the top five was Christine Nagel of Ellisville, Mo., who’s time was 2:00:39. In addition, Alton’s McKayla Cox competed in her first-ever triathlon, and did well, finishing 52nd at 2:30:59. Other area competitors were Taylor Vinlove of Swansea, who finished 22nd at 2:10:13, and Kerrie Davis of Waterloo, who placed 41st at 2:19:45.

In the men’s race, Aaron Wilson of Wildwood, Mo., took the title at 1:32:04, while Andrew Phillips of St. Louis was second at 1:35:04, third place went to Thomas Domian of Des Peres, Mo., at 1:35:16, in fourth place was Greg Decker of Kirkwood, Mo,, who’s time was 1:35:35, and rounding out the top five was Robert Wieland of Belleville, who was in at 1:37:22,

Other Metro-East competitors in the race were Trey Kueper of O’Fallon, who came in at 1:46:48, Waterloo’s Shane Chaffin, who had a time of 1:48:31, Nick Hutter of O’Fallon, who was in at 1:54:36, Ken Johnson of Waterloo, who had a time of 1:56:25, Rusty Sellers, also of Waterloo, with a time of 2:03:37, Shane McBride of Edwardsville, who came in at 2:06:01, Kaleb Bone of St. Jacob, with a time o 2:09:09, Belleville’s John Volmer, who came home at 2:10:32, Tom Rice of Columbia, who had a time of 2:16:11, Owen Gruben of Glen Carbon, who’s time was 2:21:42, Ed Matecki of Maryville, who was in at 2:24:00, Steve Becherer of Columbia, who’s time was 2:41:21, and Chris Ball of Millstadt, who had a time of 2:43:59.

