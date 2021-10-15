EHS Grad Annie Ellis Has 8 Kills: SIUE Volleyball Drops Road Contest at Southeast Missouri
The opening set saw the Redhawks storm out to an early lead that proved too much for the visitors to overcome, despite trading blows following the 15-point media timeout. The story would repeat itself in the second set, as SEMO put together an early 9-2 scoring run that put the set out of reach. The Cougars continued to trade points back and forth following a timeout, but the SIUE comeback effort fell just short, as the Cougars fell by the same margin as the first set. The third set followed a similar path as the first two, the Cougars could not overcome an early 10-5 SEMO scoring run, dropping the third set 25-17.
As a team, the Cougars hit .081, but the defense held SEMO to under .300. The Cougars led the match in service aces with five, with Leila Manaois leading SIUE with a pair to her credit. Individually, Annie Ellis continued her dominant run of form, registering eight kills for a .353 clip and five total blocks. Julia Treichel was not far behind with seven kills in the contest, while true freshman Ainsley Ranstead added five. Alyse Drifka led the Red & White with 19 assists, while Nicole Kijowski donned the libero kit and notched 12 digs on the night.
The Cougars, who drop to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in OVC play, will close out the series with a Saturday night contest against the 16-5 Redhawks. First serve in Cape Girardeau is scheduled for 7 p.m. tomorrow.
