EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers girls’ tennis team finished second in the Heather Bradshaw Invitational Saturday, closing with a 3-1 record.

Edwardsville defeated Incarnate Word Academy and Carbondale on day one, then on day two opened with a 4-1 triumph over the No. 2 Wilmette New Trier team, but bowed to New Trier’s No. 1 team in the championship 4-1.

“It was a very positive tournament from our perspective,” Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe said. “We had 32 teams that played four matches over two days. We coped with the heat and made modifications to the schedule to keep it safe for the players and I don’t think we had any major heat-related issues.”

The tournament was played at the Edwardsville locations, but also O’Fallon Town Park and O’Fallon High School, Lewis and Clark Community College and Mascoutah.

Callaghan Adams finished unbeaten No. 1 in the singles competition and was the lone Edwardsville player without a loss.

Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse and the combination of Grace Harmon and Abby Cimarolli shined in doubles competition. Mackenzie Cadagin also won two matches in singles and played well, Lipe said.

"I am really proud of all 18 girls who played for our team," Lipe said. "I am proud of their toughness and their fight throughout the weekend. I think it was also a great experience for them from a development standpoint. I am looking forward to Week No. 4 of our tennis season."

Edwardsville’s tennis match with Alton has been rescheduled for Thursday, cancelled today due to rain. It will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Alton High School.

