EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls swim team hosted the annual Swim for HOPE Meet this past Saturday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center and squad members were able to participate in some events normally not available in the high school season.

Edwardsville won the meet with 411 points, followed by Sacred-Heart Griffin with 295 points and Glenwood with 227. Other team scores are below in a standings summary.

“Proceeds from the meet were donated to the Allison’s HOPE Foundation,” Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “We had a great turnout and a great swim meet for a great cause.”

Rhoten listed these girls as Saturday standouts:

Savannah Grinter in the 200 freestyle and 200 free relay.

Allison Naylor in the 100 butterfly and the 200 free relay.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, Edwardsville hosts O’Fallon in a Senior Night dual meet. Start time is 5:30 p.m. for the Senior Night event.

Results

Team standings

Edwardsville 411
Sacred-Heart Griffin 295
Glenwood 227
University Laboratory 210
Centenntial 187
Springfield High 122
Springfield Southeast 76
Mt. Carmel 20
Springfield Lutheran 12

EHS result highlights:

400 Medley Relay - 1. Gremaud, Ramirez, Naylor, Bushell, 4:13.57
1,000 - 1. Josie Bushell, 11:07.25; 2. Phoebe Gremaud 11:12.88
200 - 1. Savannah Grinter 2:01.15
100 Breast - 1. Olivia Ramirez 1:14.04; 2. Sarah Lange 1:15.15.
50 Free - 1. Autumn Grinter 25.64
100 Free - 2. Sarah Lange 1:00.32
200 Breast - 1. Phoebe Gremaud 2:2.0
500 Free 1. Autumn Grinter 5:46.96; 2. Sierra Brannan 6:01.15
200 Free Relay - 1. Naylor, Janson, Savannah Grinter, Autumn Grinter, 1:44.57
400 Free - 2. Bushell 5:03.30
100 Butterfly - 1. Allison Naylor 1:02.92, 2. Morgan Rockwell 1:05.76
800 Free Relay - 1. Gremaud, Autumn Grinter, Savannah Grinter, Josie Bushell 8:26.96

