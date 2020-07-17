EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Head Boys and Girls Tennis Coach Dave Lipe reported the fence on the high school courts three and four were blown down by the destructive thunderstorm that left damage all over the city on Wednesday.

Coach Lipe commended the school maintenance department for quick response and cleanup of the situation. Lipe said he didn't know for sure how long it would take to put the fence back in place, but he hopes only a few weeks.

"We will still be able to use the courts," he said. "The fence in that area was removed."

